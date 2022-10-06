Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 440,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

