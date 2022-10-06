Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $5.99 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.