Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DB opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.