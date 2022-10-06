Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of DB opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
