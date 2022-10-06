Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.81.

M&G stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

