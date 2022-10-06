Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target to €25.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

STWRY stock remained flat at $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

