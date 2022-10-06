Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,995. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.