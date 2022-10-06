Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WILLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Danske began coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.