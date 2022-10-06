Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading Down 2.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. 380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLX. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 90.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deluxe by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 122.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

