Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,217 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Dell Technologies worth $67,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,800.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,046,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after buying an additional 991,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,831,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,886,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

