DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $10,504.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00270426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003693 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “DEI (DEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DEI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DEI is 0.16368839 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $23,512.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deus.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.