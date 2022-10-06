Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $68.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.

