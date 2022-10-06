Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.49 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

