Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $150.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

