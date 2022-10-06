Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $89.86 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $109.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

