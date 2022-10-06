Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SLY stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

