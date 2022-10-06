Defigram (DFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.51 Million

Defigram (DFG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Defigram has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defigram has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Defigram was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defigram token can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00011075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

Defigram Token Profile

Defigram launched on December 6th, 2021. Defigram’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Defigram’s official Twitter account is @hidefigram and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defigram’s official website is defigram.net. Defigram’s official message board is medium.com/@hidefigram.

Defigram Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defigram (DFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defigram has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Defigram is 2.13722161 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,284,887.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defigram.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defigram directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defigram should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defigram using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

