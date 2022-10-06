DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. DeFi Kingdoms has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and $4.99 million worth of DeFi Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Kingdoms token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Kingdoms has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About DeFi Kingdoms

DeFi Kingdoms’ launch date was August 21st, 2021. DeFi Kingdoms’ total supply is 320,111,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,752,130 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Kingdoms is defikingdoms.medium.com. The Reddit community for DeFi Kingdoms is https://reddit.com/r/defikingdoms and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFi Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @defikingdoms and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Kingdoms’ official website is defikingdoms.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Kingdoms

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Harmony platform. DeFi Kingdoms has a current supply of 320,111,120 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Kingdoms is 0.17818014 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,145,444.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defikingdoms.com/.”

