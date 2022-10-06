Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 9.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

