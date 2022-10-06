Defender Capital LLC. Invests $235,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

