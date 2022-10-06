Defender Capital LLC. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defender Capital LLC. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,805,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,480,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 96,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

