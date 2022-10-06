Defactor (FACTR) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

Defactor (FACTR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Defactor has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Defactor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defactor has a total market capitalization of $548,030.42 and approximately $9,577.00 worth of Defactor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Defactor Token Profile

Defactor’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,390,200 tokens. Defactor’s official Twitter account is @defactor_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defactor’s official website is defactor.com. Defactor’s official message board is blog.defactor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defactor (FACTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Defactor has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defactor is 0.00925622 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,760.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defactor.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defactor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defactor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defactor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

