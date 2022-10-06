Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller (DEVT) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller (DEVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller has a market cap of $183,566.86 and $276,488.00 worth of Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller Token Profile

Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 tokens. Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller’s official Twitter account is @dehorizonfun. The official website for Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller is www.dehorizon.fun.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller (DEVT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller is 0.02076284 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $352,391.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dehorizon.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Eternal Virtual Traveller using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

