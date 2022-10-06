Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $299,026.22

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Decentral Games Governance (xDG) token can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a market capitalization of $299,026.22 and approximately $9,191.00 worth of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Profile

Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s launch date was December 1st, 2019. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s total supply is 280,077,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,290 tokens. The official message board for Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is decentral.games/blog. The official website for Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is decentral.games. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games Governance (xDG)

