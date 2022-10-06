David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 3.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.06% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA KAPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,193. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

