David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 13.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

