David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys 7,400 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,732. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

