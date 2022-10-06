Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 93,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 253,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

