Cypress Capital Group Sells 109 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 50.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day moving average of $213.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

