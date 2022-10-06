Cypress Capital Group Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,539. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.