Cypress Capital Group Purchases 499 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $65.49. 42,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,384. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.