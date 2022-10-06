Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 197,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,015. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

