Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 1.3 %

ETN stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.61. 32,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,253. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.