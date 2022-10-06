Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock remained flat at $156.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

