Cypress Capital Group Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

