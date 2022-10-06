Cypress Capital Group Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 115,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.