Cypress Capital Group Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,535.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 215,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 62,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

