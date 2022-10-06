Cypress Capital Group Buys 4,116 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,711,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.