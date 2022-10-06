Cypress Capital Group Buys 4,116 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,711,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
