CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $81,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $504,094,000 after acquiring an additional 554,484 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 128,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,387. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

