CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 3.7% Higher

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.16. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 427,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

CS Disco Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $630.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,018.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

