Crypto Classic (CRC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Million

Crypto Classic (CRC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Crypto Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $20,627.00 worth of Crypto Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Classic token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Classic alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,093.54 or 0.99981814 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto Classic Token Profile

Crypto Classic is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2021. Crypto Classic’s official Twitter account is @cro_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Classic’s official message board is twitter.com/cro_classic. The official website for Crypto Classic is www.cryptoclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Classic (CRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Classic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Crypto Classic is 0.01508665 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,867.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptoclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.