Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,272 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

