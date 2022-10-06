CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

