Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.31. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 205,878 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

