Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
CIK opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.52.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
