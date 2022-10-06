Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

