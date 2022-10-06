Crafting Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $104,073.00 (CRF)

Crafting Finance (CRF) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Crafting Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crafting Finance token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Crafting Finance has a market cap of $139,482.31 and approximately $104,073.00 worth of Crafting Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crafting Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Crafting Finance Token Profile

Crafting Finance was first traded on December 16th, 2021. Crafting Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,000,000 tokens. Crafting Finance’s official website is crafting.finance. Crafting Finance’s official message board is craftingfinance.medium.com. Crafting Finance’s official Twitter account is @craftingfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crafting Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crafting Finance (CRF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crafting Finance has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crafting Finance is 0.00226008 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $152,911.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crafting.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crafting Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crafting Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crafting Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crafting Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crafting Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.