CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

CPSH opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

