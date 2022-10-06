CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
CPSH opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
