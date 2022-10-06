Covenant Price Tops $3.17 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $171.65 million and $29,666.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00015651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,064,961 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant (COVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covenant has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Covenant is 3.19882799 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,856.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covenantchild.io/.”

