Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.