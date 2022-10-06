Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.81. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,956. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.