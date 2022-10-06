Cosmic Champs (COSG) Price Tops $0.0824 on Exchanges

Cosmic Champs (COSG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Cosmic Champs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmic Champs has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Cosmic Champs has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $8,898.00 worth of Cosmic Champs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Cosmic Champs

Cosmic Champs’ genesis date was April 19th, 2022. Cosmic Champs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,965,000 tokens. Cosmic Champs’ official Twitter account is @cosmicchamps and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmic Champs is https://reddit.com/r/cosmicchamps. Cosmic Champs’ official website is www.cosmicchamps.com. The official message board for Cosmic Champs is medium.com/@cosmicchamps.

Buying and Selling Cosmic Champs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmic Champs (COSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Algorand platform. Cosmic Champs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmic Champs is 0.08072378 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,902.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cosmicchamps.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmic Champs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmic Champs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmic Champs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

